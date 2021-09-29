Rohit Sharma vows to guide Virat Kohli-led India to T20 WC glory while recalling MS Dhoni & Co.'s success in 2007

Rohit Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain, has vowed to take Virat Kohli-led Team India to the T20 World Cup title, which will be held soon after IPL 2021's conclusion in the UAE. Rohit is the only player from the current setup who was also part of the victorious MS Dhoni-led team, who won the inaugural edition in 2007.

Under Dhoni, not many gave India any chance but the spirited Men in Blue beat the likes of Pakistan, England, South Africa and Australia to emerge on top in the inaugural edition. Ahead of Kohli & Co.'s campaign in the forthcoming World Cup, Hitman shared a motivational post recalling the 2007 edition's success and aims to bring back the trophy for the one-time winners this time around.

Rohit captioned the post, "Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!

This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt"

For the unversed, Dhoni will also join the Indian squad for the forthcoming T20 WC as the team mentor. The Men in Blue are placed in Group 2, along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will join from the qualifying round.

India will start their campaign versus Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The other group comprises Australia, South Africa, England, West Indies and two other teams awaited from the qualifiers.

India's squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur