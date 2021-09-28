MS Dhoni's appointment as Team India's mentor not to undermine anybody, says BCCI treasurer

Former captain MS Dhoni will be returning to the Indian cricket team's dressing room for the first time since retiring from international cricket last year. Dhoni will be making his comeback in the Indian dressing room as a mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Virat Kohli-led team India will start as one of the title favourites at the T20 World Cup this year and Dhoni's addition to the dressing room is expected to further boost the team's chances of returning home with the elusive trophy. While many have hailed BCCI's decision to appoint an experienced campaigner like Dhoni as a mentor for the team for the showpiece event, some have also raised questions over his appointment.

Responding to questions about whether Dhoni's appointment can create a conflict of interest and lead to a difference of opinion in the dressing room with head coach Ravi Shastri already in charge, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said the former captain's arrival is not to undermine anyone.

Explaining the reason behind BCCI's decision to appoint Dhoni as the team's mentor, Dhumal said the former India captain's pedigree is second to none when it comes to winning major tournaments. Dhoni remains the only captain in the world to have won all three major ICC limited-overs trophies - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"He (Dhoni) has been a great leader. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Records are amazing. It is really great to have him as a mentor of the team," Dhumal told India Ahead.

"He has a good reputation and respect in the team, and also bringing him doesn't mean to undermine anybody. They have also done a phenomenal job," he added.

Dhumal also spoke about Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the T20I skipper of the team and confirmed that it was entirely the Indian captain's decision. Dhumal confirmed that BCCI didn't force Kohli to step down as captain from the shortest format of the game.

"The board didn't ask him to step down. It was absolutely his own decision. Why would we ask him to step down? He was doing a great job," said Dhumal.