Rohit Sharma to celebrate Friendship Day on Twitter with a video Q&A

This Friendship Day, cricket fans on Twitter are in for a treat, as the limited overs vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma will take questions from fans during a live video Q&A on the service. Rohit Tweeted about this earlier on Saturday asking fans to Tweet their questions using the hashtag #AskRo.

Let’s celebrate Friendship Day together guys 🤗 Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow 😃 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Marnus Labuschagne: Thriving to be the best

Over the years, Rohit Sharma - also affably known as ‘Hitman’ has established himself as one of the most explosive opening batsmen. Rohit is also known for his witty and interesting replies during the press conferences, which we have witnessed from time to time. We might see some more of that tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rohit would soon be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 set to be played in the UAE. While IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel has already confirmed that the tournament would be starting from September 19, the GC meeting set to take place on August 2 will see authorities take a final call on the SOPs and other details related to the tournament.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood opens up on England and India series, IPL 2020, injuries and more

Rohit has been the spine of Mumbai Indians side leading the outfit to a record four IPL titles including the previous edition. Regarded as one of the shrewdest captains in the shortest format, Rohit would be looking to guide MI to successive title wins and all eyes will be on the Hitman to take the charge when he takes to the field after a prolonged break due to COVID-19.

Indian cricketers will be finally back on the field but in the UAE. However, given the current circumstances, the fans just want to see their favourite superstars hit the ground.

