Robert Lewandowski stars as Bayern Munich win DFB Pokal for 20th time; German giants eye treble finish to the season

Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich have clinched the German Cup after beating Bayern Leverkusen 4-2 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday. The German giants are having a dream season as they hope to complete a treble of championships.

David Alaba opened the score for Bayern Munich after a free-kick in the 16th minute. Serge Gnabry scored in the 24th minute. Robert Lewandowski continued his prolific form and smashed two decisive goals and helped Munich lift the cup for the 20th time.

The Polish striker scored his 50th goal of the season.

Munich hopes to complete the year with a treble by winning the final championship UEFA Champions League. They will play the second leg of Round of 16 against Chelsea. They won the first-leg 3-0.

Leverkusen opened their account four minutes later when Sven Bender headed home at the far post from a corner kick, but it was too little, too late as Lewandowski grabbed a second with a chip over the keeper in the 89th minute.

There was late drama when VAR spotted a handball in the box in stoppage time to award Leverkusen a penalty. Kai Havertz's consolation strike into the top corner proved to be the final kick of the game as Bayern defended their title.

(Inputs from Reuters)