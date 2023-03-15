Rishabh Pant's recovery process kicks off with walk in the pool as HEARTFELT video goes viral - WATCH

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action ever since he was involved in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. The star wicketkeeper-batter sustained several injuries following a near-fatal car accident, which took place in the early hours on December 30 in Dehradun-Delhi highway. Since then, the 25-year-old is on recovery mode and keeps sharing updates of his progress for is fans worldwide.

On Wednesday (March 15), Pant took to his official Twitter handle where he shared a video of him walking in a pool. "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he wrote. Here's the clip:

Earlier, Pant had also provided an update on his surgery pertaining to a ligament tear. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter. "I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

Pant further added, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field," Pant wrote on Twitter.