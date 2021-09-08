Resigning before T20 WC is a cowardly act: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket remains the most unpredictable. On Monday (September 6), the Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad was announced for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in the UAE. Shortly after that, the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their respective posts.

The duo's sudden resignations surprised many in the cricketing fraternity and that too, just a month ahead of the T20 World Cup. Thus, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has strongly reacted to Misbah and Waqar's resignations. He feels with Ramiz Raja taking over as the new chairman, he might have asked the two former cricketers to resign from their posts as he will now look to form his new team.

Speaking on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said, "I don't think they voluntarily resigned but were asked to do so. That was an order from the highest authority that they will not continue with either Misbah or Waqar. There could be bad news for PCB CEO Wasim Khan as well as I don't think he will be able to hang around his job. I feel it could be a sad end for him as a new chief or chairman brings his own team. Let's see. Ramiz Raja has all the right to bring his own team and ideas. He has the right to hire and fire anybody he wants as long as it is for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

"If I was in Misbah's place, I would have fought for it and would have told them to ask for my resignation. It hardly makes sense to resign near to the T20 World Cup. According to me, it's a cowardly act. Pakistan cricket needs you. If you are scared that the pressure of the World Cup will be put on you, it's wrong. Misbah has been around since 2019 and has stepped down now.

"It is not good news for Pakistan cricket because it's very weird for the top management to leave abruptly. If I was in their place, I would not have run away from the situation. I would have stayed there and would not have backed off with the World Cup just around the corner," the 46-year-old Akhtar added.

For the unversed, both Misbah and Waqar had a year left in their respective contracts before they decided to resign untimely and surprise one and all, especially the Pakistan cricket fans.

At present, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as the interim coaches.

The Babar Azam-led Men in Green are gearing up for a limited-overs series versus New Zealand, at home, and will feature in the T20 World Cup where they are placed in Group 2 with India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams (who will join from the qualifiers).