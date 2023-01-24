REN vs STR preview & prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, date, time, BBL Live
REN vs STR preview & prediction: BBL 2023 -The 54th match of BBL 2022-23 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on January 24, Tuesday, will commence at 1:45 PM. The REN vs STR match will happen at the Docklands Stadium, also known as the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne. The Melbourne Renegades are entering the arena after two back-to-back defeats. Despite their losses, Aaron Finch and his team stand in the fourth position in the points table. They have six wins under their name. If they defeat the Adelaide Strikers in today's match, they will move one step ahead on the list. However, the Adelaide Strikers are standing on thin ice. Their upcoming battle with the Melbourne Renegades will be a do-or-die situation for them. If the STR defeats the REN, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs might not shatter.
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match preview - (REN vs STR preview & Prediction
So far, the pitch of the Docklands stadium has offered a batting-friendly surface. But the edge on the surface can be beneficial for pacers too. The team chasing has won three out of four matches at the Docklands stadium. Therefore, choosing balling first after winning the toss would prove advantageous for the team.
Today's Match Prediction: Melbourne Renegades will win the match
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match predicted lineup - (REN vs STR Playing 11 )
Melbourne Renegades Playing 11 (REN):
Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody
Adelaide Strikers Playing 11 (STR):
Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle
How to watch WATCH Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match LIVE Streaming - (REN vs STR Live Streaming)
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match LIVE Streaming - In India, you can watch the 54th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network. STR will lock horns with REN for the first time in the BBL.