REN vs STR preview & prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, date, time, BBL Live

REN vs STR preview & prediction: BBL 2023 -The 54th match of BBL 2022-23 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on January 24, Tuesday, will commence at 1:45 PM. The REN vs STR match will happen at the Docklands Stadium, also known as the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne. The Melbourne Renegades are entering the arena after two back-to-back defeats. Despite their losses, Aaron Finch and his team stand in the fourth position in the points table. They have six wins under their name. If they defeat the Adelaide Strikers in today's match, they will move one step ahead on the list. However, the Adelaide Strikers are standing on thin ice. Their upcoming battle with the Melbourne Renegades will be a do-or-die situation for them. If the STR defeats the REN, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs might not shatter.