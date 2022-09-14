'Reduce mistakes'- Antonio Conte reveals how Tottenham Hotspur can learn from latest loss to advance in UCL

Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte reviewed his team's performance in their latest setback, which took place during their Group D UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon. The London-based outfit was handed a crushing 2-0 loss after the Portuguese managed to find the back of the net in the dying minutes of the match.

Although they suffered an upset loss at the hands of the Sebastian Coates-led outfit, Conte admitted that the team had grown by leaps and bounds since their last season as far as their performance in the European setting is concerned.

Spurs, who were confined to the UEFA Europa League in the last season, were credited with the better chances against Sporting in the first half before Paulinho and Arthur Gomes eventually made their way onto the scoresheet towards the end of the game to hand The Lilywhites their first loss of the season.

Looking back at their performance at the Estádio José Alvalade, Conte, in an interaction with the media, said, "The level of the Champions League is high. It’s very high. You know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes, because at the end you can pay.

“Tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed (they are) used to playing in this competition... You have to continue to improve yourself but this is normal.

“Don’t forget that last season in November we lost to Mura in the Conference League in Slovenia. I think that we then made an important step forward, because tonight in my opinion it was more fair a draw than a defeat honestly.”

Considering his comments, Conte has seemingly unearthed the key to success with Tottenham Hotspur. The same will be tested in their upcoming clash as they gear up to take on former Premier League champions Leicester City at home.