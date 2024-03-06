Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham hit with two-match suspension after controversial red card

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match suspension after being red-carded for his outburst during the La Liga match against Valencia over the weekend.

The suspension comes despite Madrid appealing the red card. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued the diktat saying Bellingham showed "contempt or disregard" towards referee Gil Manzano when Madrid players and staff surrounded him.

The English player has also been fined $652 (£513) while Madrid will have to fork $760 (£598). RFEF disciplinary committee also dismissed Madrid's argument that the referee had made an "error".

What happened?

The controversy erupted after Bellingham scored the supposed winner, deep into stoppage time, only for the referee to disallow it saying he had blown the whistle before the ball went into the back of the net.

Anguished that the goal was chalked off, Bellingham lost his temper and charged alongside his teammates at the referee and allegedly mouthed: "It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that!"

Manzano didn't like what he heard and reached for his back pocket, flashing a red card in the direction of the England international.

The tempers continued to flare as Vinicus Jr. got into a heated altercation with a Valencia player before others had to intervene to separate the two. Meanwhile, fullback Dani Carvajal could be seen gesturing animately towards the Real Madrid bench as the controversy unfolded. UNSEEN touch-line Video of Jude Bellingham getting a Red Card for scoring a goal. INSANE!!!!#viral #RealMadrid #JudeBellingham #comedy #football pic.twitter.com/0iTfi7Jgsr — Unfiltered Crazy Memes (@CrazyMemes100) March 3, 2024 × In a post-match interview, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided full support to his midfield star, saying he had not insulted the referee.

“He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a f***ing goal," said Ancelotti.

The club took offence to the refereeing as well in its March report on the official website.

“An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid from beating Valencia at Mestalla," read the report.



While Bellingham's absence is a big blow, Madrid can manage to get through the two matches as they have an eight-point cushion in the league. He will remain available for Madrid's last 16 Champions League clash at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday (Mar 6) night.