Real Madrid forward tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for Man City clash

Ahead of the much-awaited UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City, Real Madrid on Tuesday said that forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19 while casting doubts on his participation in their UCL match at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Real Madrid said that tests were conducted on the entire squad on Monday while adding Diaz was in “perfect health” and would be self-isolating at home.

The Los Blancos trail Man City 2-1 from the first leg of their round of 16 match, that was played at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, before football like other sport, was supended in March. However, they are now set to play the Premier League club in the second leg on August 8.

"After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team football squad yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result," the club said on their website.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

All of Real Madrid players were forced into quarantine back in March when basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for the dreaded virus with the La Liga suspended later on the same day.

Forward Luka Jovic was then forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive for coronavirus. However, the Serb made his comeback for Real Madrid in the last match of the season.

The situation has put Spanish football on alert and Madrid will need to find out whether Mariano came into contact with any of the teammates since contracting the virus.

