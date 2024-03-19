Real Madrid accuse referee of omitting racial abuse against Vini Jr. from match report

Real Madrid have filed a complaint against a referee after he omitted alleged racist abuse hurled towards Vinicius Junior, from his La Liga match report involving Osasuna over the weekend.

The Spanish club claimed that referee Juan Martinez Munuera did not deliberately include the "insults and vexatious shouts" made towards their star forward.

"The referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and vexatious shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Jr, despite these being insistently pointed out by our players at the very moment when they were taking place," Madrid said in a statement.

"Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred, and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering."

The allegation by Real Madrid against the referee comes a few days after La Liga claimed it was filing a complaint with the prosecutor's office over the deplorable chants made against the Brazilian.

According to LaLiga, chants of "Vinícius chimpanzee" were heard before Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The abuses were hurled against Vini Jr. when he wasn't even involved in the match.

Previous history of racism against Vinicius

Notably, last year, the Real Madrid winger wrote a lengthy social media post and called out the Spanish league saying racism was "normal in La Liga".

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it,” said Vinicius. Parabéns ao Sevilla pelo rápido posicionamento e pela punição em mais um triste episódio para o futebol espanhol.



Infelizmente, tive acesso a um vídeo com outro ato racista na partida deste sábado, dessa vez praticado por uma criança. Lamento muito que não haja ninguém para… pic.twitter.com/azlZ7ccPNZ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 21, 2023 × Also read | 'It was the 19th time...': Vinicius Jr. racially abused again during Real Madrid vs Sevilla match

The Brazilian said punishing the racists would be the first step in "preparing for the 2030 World Cup" whilst adding that it was the 19th time that such an incident had transpired with him. He was referring to the game against Sevilla when the fans abused him for his colour.