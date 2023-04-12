Read Madrid vs Chelsea Live: Check how to watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinals & predicted playing XI
Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2022-23 on April 13, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Check all live streaming and playing XI details here.
Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2022-23 on April 13, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will host the Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Real Madrid topped Group F as they beat Liverpool in the round of 16. Chelsea defeated AC Milan twice on their way to finishing first in Group E before knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the UEFA Champions League. Despite being excellent teams, both have headed in the opposite direction. Real Madrid gained momentum after their victory at Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Chelsea has struggled all season long. However, in the upcoming match, Joao Felix can threaten Real Madrid in his natural position on the left wing. Real Madrid also has to steer clear of Kroos and Modric.
Here's everything you need to know about Real Madrid vs Chelsea, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Match Details
Match: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 1st leg of quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 13
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted Playing XI
Real Madrid:
Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema
Chelsea:
Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Felix, Havertz
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Live Streaming
Football freaks in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match on the Sony LIV app. Sony Sports Network will also live telecast the game on their TV channels. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will live telecast the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on TV. BT Sport App will also live stream the matches. Furthermore, fans in the United States can watch the quarterfinal matches live on Univision, TUDN and Paramount+.