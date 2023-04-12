Read Madrid vs Chelsea Live: Check how to watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinals & predicted playing XI

Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2022-23 on April 13, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will host the Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Real Madrid topped Group F as they beat Liverpool in the round of 16. Chelsea defeated AC Milan twice on their way to finishing first in Group E before knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the UEFA Champions League. Despite being excellent teams, both have headed in the opposite direction. Real Madrid gained momentum after their victory at Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Chelsea has struggled all season long. However, in the upcoming match, Joao Felix can threaten Real Madrid in his natural position on the left wing. Real Madrid also has to steer clear of Kroos and Modric.