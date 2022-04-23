RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 match prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

It has been a solid run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad till now. While RCB have won their last two games comprehensively, SRH have won four consecutive encounters in the competition after losing their first two matches.

In the points table, RCB are third with 10 points from seven matches while SRH are fifth with eight points from six matches. However, SRH still have a net run rate which is in the negative right now.

RCB rode a brilliant batting show from skipper Faf du Plessis who scored 94 and a four-wicket haul from pacer Josh Hazlewood to defeat in-form Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter.

SRH, on the other hand, had it easy against Punjab Kings as Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran riot to bundle out the opposition for just 151. While chasing, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran all played effective knocks as their side marched on to a seven-wicket victory.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 prediction:

Both teams are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment, and it is difficult to choose a winner at the moment. However, considering how comprehensive the recent victories have been for SRH, they will surely start the match as favourites. The SRH batsmen have performed consistently in the last four games with Markram, Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma all contributing to their victories. RCB have also relied heavily on their batting and it seems like the bowling can end up deciding the winner.