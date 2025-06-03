/RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings restrict RCB to 190 as Arshdeep takes three wickets in last over

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted below par total of 190/9 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the all-important IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). PBKS will have to chase down 191 runs to be crowned the IPL champion.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, RCB opener Phil Salt smashed a six and four to accumulate 13 runs in the first over. In the very next over RCB lost Salt putting the Patidar-led side under immense pressure.

Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal makes Mayank Agarwal his bunny in IPL, dismisses him for 7th time

However, Mayank Agarwal along with Virat Kohli steadied the innings stitching a 38-run partnership for the second wicket. At the end of six overs, RCB were 55/1 with Kohli (13) and Agarwal (24) at the crease.

Immediately, after the first powerplay, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal struck on the very second ball as he dismissed well-settled Agarwal to deep square leg. Skipper Rajat Patidar along with Kohli tried to steady the ship but he fell on 26. Just when the momentum was about to shift, RCB lost its prime batter Virat Kohli on 43 and were 145/4 at the end of 16 overs.

Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone struck three sixes in the next over accumulating 23 runs and turned the momentum back in RCB's favour. Just when it looked like RCB was about to shift its gears, Vyshak bowled Jitesh and bought back PBKS in the game.

Caribbean powerhouse Romario Shepherd scored important 24 runs at the back end of the innings and helped RCB post a good total of 190. They would have been near or past 200 had it not been for three-wicket last over by Arshdeep Singh.

Apart from Arshdeep, Kylie Jamieson claimed three wickets by giving 48 runs but struck down important batters: Patidar, Livingstone and Salt. Whereas Omarzai, Chahal and Vyshak picked one each.

Punjab Kings will have to chase down 191 runs in 20 overs to win this title-winning clash and get hands on their maiden IPL trophy.