RCB vs KKR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

RCB vs KKR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 36 of the IPL season 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. The clash will take place at the home ground of Bangalore, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB has won four matches out of seven so far and is placed in the fifth spot in the points table. In the last match, RCB won against Rajasthan Royals by seven runs after scoring 189 runs at the loss of nine wickets.

KKR, on the other hand, has won two out of seven matches and is currently in 8th position in the points table. They lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings after being unable to chase the target score of 236 runs. KKR lost some early wickets which cost them in the previous match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head: RCB vs KKR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Both teams have played a total of 31 matches with each other in the IPL. In those matches, KKR has won 17 times and RCB has won 14 times. Hence, the head-to-head record of KKR and RCB stands at 17-14. In the last five meetings, KKR has won three matches and RCB has won two matches.

Matches played: 31

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 17 RCB vs KKR- IPL 2023: Pitch report This will be the second-last game of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pitch will likely provide a lot of support to the batters in this game. The average first innings score in the last T20 games at this venue has been 194 runs. RCB vs KKR- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be partly cloudy on April 26. There is a slight possibility of rain being a spoilsport during the contest though. The wind speed will be around 10-12 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 64-78 per cent. RCB vs KKR- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy RCB vs KKR-IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: The chasing team has a better chance to win today’s match. RCB vs KKR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



