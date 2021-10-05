Ravindra Jadeja is the perfect T20 cricketer, he offers you everything: Michael Vaughan lauds CSK all-rounder

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his bowling heroics against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. While he didn't get a chance to impress with the bat, Jadeja produced an impressive spell with the ball to finish with figures of 2/28 in his four overs against Delhi Capitals.

Vaughan, who is a huge admirer of Jadeja, hailed the Team India and CSK superstar as the perfect T20 cricketer. The former England captain said Jadeja is a magnificent fielder, can bowl well and can play the role of an anchor as well as an aggressor with the bat as per the situation.

"He is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of turn in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja has been terrific so far for CSK with the bat and the ball. He has been excellent as a finisher in the death over and has taken the bowlers to the cleaners on a regular basis. Jadeja has scored as many as 65 runs in just 21 balls in the final over of CSK's innings this season. He has notched up 212 runs and picked up ten wickets in 13 matches for CSK so far in IPL 2021.

Lauding Jadeja for his all-round skills, Vaughan said Jadeja is someone who offers everything and is an ideal cricketer for the shortest format of the game.

"He is outstanding, he's just got everything. If you are building a T20 cricketer, if you are building a batter, you go for Chris Gayle’s power or Virat Kohli's finesse. But if you are looking to build a cricketer from scratch, you'll almost start with Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything," said Vaughan.