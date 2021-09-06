Ravi Shastri-led coaching staff COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR test, to miss final Test: Reports

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, along with other members of the support staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in RT-PCR tests as well, which was done on Sunday (September 5). Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have also returned positive PCR tests.

The positive results will rule them out from team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester, which is scheduled to start on September 10. The India vs England series is tied 1-1, with final day of fourth match underway at The Oval.

"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source informed PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since the Test match starts on September 10, Shastri will not be accompanying the team as his isolation period will only get over after the last Test gets over," the source said.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shastri and three other members of the support staff tested positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and they have undergone RT-PCR testing. They were isolating in the team hotel and didn't join the the team India for the fourth Test match at The Oval.

On the official site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote, "The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening."

