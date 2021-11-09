Ravi Shastri bids adieu: A look at Team India's performances across formats under former head coach

Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team came to an end on Monday (November 08) with the team's emphatic nine-wicket win over Namibia in their final Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri's contract with the Indian team was set to expire post the T20 World Cup this year.

He was appointed as the full-time head coach of Team India in 2017, replacing Anil Kumble at the helm after India's defeat against Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017. Under Shastri and captain Virat Kohli, Team India made giant strides in world cricket and became a force to reckon with across all formats.

India recorded some memorable victories in all three formats of the game at home and overseas. India won the Asia Cup in 2018 which remains the biggest trophy of Shastri's era while also becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia in 2019. India made it back-to-back Test series wins in Australia with another memorable triumph earlier this year.

While Shastri failed to inspire India to a major ICC trophy despite coming close on a few occasions, the Indian team fared well across all three formats in his tenure. Here is a look at how Team India performed under head coach Shastri in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Ravi Shastri's report card as India's head coach:

Tests - 43 matches, 25 wins, 13 losses, 5 draws

India were one of the best teams in the world under Shastri's tenure as they dominated the ICC Test rankings and were the no.1 team for several months. India won back-to-back Test series in Australia and were 2-1 ahead in the Test series in England earlier this year.

India also reached the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) but missed out on the trophy after losing against New Zealand by 8 wickets in the summit clash. India played a total of 43 Tests under Shastri as head coach, winning 25 matches and losing 13. 5 games ended in a draw.

ODIs - 76 matches, 51 wins, 22 losses, 2 tied, 1 no-result

India also dominated the proceedings in ODIs under Shastri. With Virat Kohli leading the side from the front, the Men in Blue finished on top of the points table in the group stages of the ODI World Cup in 2019 and were favourites to clinch the title before losing against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

India semi-finals finish at the ODI World Cup in 2019, and the Asia Cup triumph in 2018 remains Shastri's best achievements as a head coach as far as ODIs are concerned. India won an impressive 51 matches out of 76 ODIs under Shastri with 22 games ending in a defeat and three matches without a result.

T20Is - 64 matches, 42 wins, 18 losses, 2 tied, 2 no-result

India might have endured a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 which was Shastri's first and last major T20 tournament as the head coach of the team, but they were a dominant force in the shortest format in the build-up to the showpiece event.

India won the Nidahas Trophy t20 tournament in 2018 under Shastri's coaching and Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India played 64 T20Is under Shastri, winning a staggering 42 games and losing only 18 matches. India clean swept New Zealand 5-0 in a T20I series in their own backyard last year and also defeated Australia in 2-1 in a T20I series on Australian soil in 2019.

Shastri will be replaced by the legendary Rahul Dravid, who has already been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian team while Rohit will be leading the side in T20Is after Kohli stepped down as the T20I captain of the side. Rohit and Dravid's first major assignment will be the New Zealand T20I series which gets underway from November 17.