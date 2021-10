National Cricket Academy head and India's stand-in head coach

Rahul Dravid took over as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in 2019. He has nurtured a number of youngsters at the NCA and is also reponsible for the overall development of the players at the BCCI facility.

Dravid also travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka for their limited-overs tour as the stand-in head coach earlier this year. In the absence of head coach Ravi Shastri, he coached the Shikhar Dhawan-led side.



(Photograph:Twitter)