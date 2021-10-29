A look at Ravi Shastri's top achievements as India head coach

Comparing Shastri's record with previous India coaches

While Shastri has so far failed to inspire India to an major ICC trophy, the likes of Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher who coached the team before him have at least one major title under their belt.



Kirsten scripted India's historic World Cup win in 2011 before MS Dhoni-led side won the Champions Trophy under Fletcher in 2013.

(Photograph:AFP)