A look at Ravi Shastri's top achievements as India head coach
Ravi Shastri is all set to step down from the post of the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Here is a look at the team's achievements under Shastri.
India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard. Shastri had compared the triumph to the 1983 World Cup victory.
Second successive Test series win in Australia
Ajinkya Rahane led the troops to perfection in the absence of Virat Kohli as India defeated Australia to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second successive time in 2020-21.
ICC World Test Championship final
India made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship under the guidance of Shastri. However, Virat Kohli & Co. lost the final by eight wickets as New Zealand were crowned champions.
Asia Cup triumph
Rohit Sharma-led India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets to win the Asia Cup title in 2018. Virat Kohli had been rested from the tournament as Rohit led the side in his absence. It remains Shastri's only major trophy with India as head coach.
Dominating ICC Test rankings
Under Shastri and skipper Kohli, Team India became a force to reckon with in Test cricket. They were the no.1 Test team in the world for a staggering 42 months from 2016 to 2020.
ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final
India were the best team in the group stages of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 and had topped the points table. However, they faced a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament.
Nurtured India's formidable pace attack
Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun deserve all the credit for making the Indian pace attack one of the best in the world. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami won several big matches for India.
Maiden ODI series win in South Africa
In Ravi Shastri's very first year as the head coach of the Indian team, MS Dhoni & Co. thrashed Proteas 5-1 in their own backyard to register their first ODI series win in South Africa.
Comparing Shastri's record with previous India coaches
While Shastri has so far failed to inspire India to an major ICC trophy, the likes of Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher who coached the team before him have at least one major title under their belt.
Kirsten scripted India's historic World Cup win in 2011 before MS Dhoni-led side won the Champions Trophy under Fletcher in 2013.