Ranji Trophy 2023: Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy final match details; time, squad- All you need to know

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season is in its final round and will come to an end on Thursday, 16 January. A new champion will be crowned this season in the domestic circuit of India as West Bengal will take on Saurashtra in the final match. The final match will be played at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The Ranji Trophy berth was confirmed by West Bengal after defeating Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final match by 306 runs. Saurashtra defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets in the second semi-final match.

One-time champion Saurashtra will compete against two-time champion West Bengal for the prestigious Ranji Trophy. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of the Ranji Trophy final:

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: Squad Details

Saurashtra: Parth Bhut, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Prerak Mankad, Navneet Vora, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja



Bengal: Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Durgesh Dubey, Ankit Mishra, Pritam Chakraborty, Koushik Ghosh, Ravikant Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karan Lal, Akash Ghatak, Kazi Saifi

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: Format

The final match of the Ranji Trophy will be played on a five-day basis. In case of a draw, the team achieving a first-inning lead will be declared as the winner. In case both teams play only one inning each, the team with superior average runs in the innings will be declared the winner.

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final start?

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will start on Thursday, 16 February 16 and will be played until Monday, 20 February.

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: At what time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final start?

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will start at 9:30 AM with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM on Day 1.

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: What is the venue for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final?

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final between West Bengal and Saurashtra.

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: Where can we watch the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final?

The live broadcast of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be made on the Star Sports Network.

Ranji Trophy Final 2023: How many times Bengal has won the Ranji Trophy?