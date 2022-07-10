Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma can't keep picking Virat Kohli for his past performances: Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli's spot in India's T20I squad has been questioned by several former cricketers and experts of late amid his ongoing rough patch with the willow. Kohli has been far from consistent for India in international cricket over the last few years and has struggled to notch up big knocks for the team. His struggles continued as Kohli made his comeback in T20Is for India in the second T20I against England on Saturday (July 09).

Kohli returned to India's playing XI in a T20I match after the gap of four months but failed to make an impact as he was dismissed on just 1 run off 3 balls. While his lean patch is a huge concern for India heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, the rise of the likes of Deepak Hood and Suryakumar Yadav has further created uncertainty over his spot in the team.

Kohli was included in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I against England in place of in-form Deepak Hooda, who was enjoying a stellar run in the top-order. However, Kohli failed to justify his inclusion with another flop show at Edgbaston. Amid his rough patch, former England captain Michael Vaughan said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are not considering dropping Kohli.

However, Vaughan insisted the captain-coach do cannot keep picking Kohli on the basis of his performances in the past. Vaughan also suggested Kohli take a break from all cricket and miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies post the England tour which he feels will do a lot of good for the former India captain.

“He (Virat) needs to score runs at a good strike rate. I am sure Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma are not considering dropping him. But you can’t just keep picking a player because of what he has done in the past," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz ahead of 3rd T20I.

“I have been saying he needs a break as it will do him a world of good. So missing the five T20Is against West Indies will be best thing to happen to him. But if there was ever a ground where you could get a quick score with great strike rate, Trent Bridge is the ground to get your form back," he added.

Despite Kohli's poor show in the game, India managed to thrash England by 49 runs in the second T20I on Saturday to clinch the three-match series 2-0 with back-to-back wins. The Rohit-led side is currently locking horns with England in the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge and will be aiming to clean sweep the series 3-0.