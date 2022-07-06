Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon QF tie in India?

Rafael Nadal started his journey at the ongoing Wimbledon by dropping a set each during his first two rounds' victories. Since then, Nadal has looked at his best and entered the last 16 with two back-to-back straight-set victories.

As Nadal is hell-bent on extending his lead in terms of most Grand Slam titles in men's singles, the Spaniard will now gear up to face American player Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening (July 06).

In terms of head-to-head between the two players, it is currently tied at 1-1. Nadal beat the 24-year-old Fritz 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the Mexican Open in 2020. On the other hand, the youngster won 6-3, 7-6(5) to beat Nadal in the summit clash of this year's Indian Wells Masters.

Here's the live streaming details of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarter-final tie in Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The Nadal vs Fritz quarter-final tie at Wimbledon 2022 will be held at the Centre Court.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022 commence?

The Nadal vs Fritz quarter-final match at Wimbledon 2022 will start at 7:15 pm IST on Wednesday evening (July 06).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Fritz quarter-final match at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz quarter-final match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Fritz quarter-final clash at Wimbledon 2022 will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.