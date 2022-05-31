Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Live streaming: When and where to watch French Open's high-voltage QF match?

The action continues in the 2022 French Open as World number one Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the high-voltage quarter-final on Wednesday (June 01). Both the players have been in top form in this year's edition and will give a tough fight to each other to proceed to the semi-finals.

Talking about Djokovic, the Serbian hasn't even dropped a set in his journey so far at the Roland Garros and looks determined to retain the French Open title after missing out on playing the Australian Open, early this year, due to the Covid-19 vaccination row. On the other hand, Nadal had won the title for four years in a row before losing the semi-finals of the 2021 edition to Djokovic -- only his third defeat on clay court since his debut. Hence, revenge will be on his mind when he takes on his arch-rival.

Here's the live streaming details of the French Open 2022 quarter-final encounter between Nadal and Djokovic

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final taking place?

The Djokovic vs Nadal 2022 French Open quarter-final will take place at the Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier.

When will the Djokovic vs Nadal French Open quarter-final kick-off?

The high-voltage Djokovic vs Nadal 2022 French Open quarter-final will commence at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (June 01).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final?

The Djokovic vs Nadal French Open quarter-final showdown will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open quarter-final?

The live streaming of the Djokovic vs Nadal 2022 French Open quarter-final will be available on Sony Liv..