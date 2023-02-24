Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: How to Watch QUE vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2023 Live

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023: On Friday, February 24, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will face off in match number 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The game will be in Karachi's National Stadium. Sarfaraz Ahmed's Gladiators sit at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.635. Sarfaraz had previously mentioned the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who did not receive NOC from the Sri Lankan side, had disrupted their team combination. They will enter the contest after a 63-run defeat to the Lahore Qalandars.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United had their six-wicket victory over Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi. Hasan Ali was costly in his first over. However, he earned the Player of the Match award. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also hit a rapid half-century as Islamabad United reached 157 runs with 31 balls remaining. United is presently second in the standings, with two victories in three games and a net run rate of +0.284.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match 13 between Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023: Match Details

Match 13 of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United is on Friday, February 24, 2023. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Furthermore, the venue of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match is the Karachi National Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023: Live Streaming

Where can I watch live telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023?

You can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 live on mobile?

Sony LIV App will live stream the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Islamabad United