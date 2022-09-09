Queen Elizabeth II dies: World of sport pays tribute, sporting events cancelled

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday (September 8). Buckingham Palace announced that she passed away peacefully at her home in Scotland. She was 96.

The world of sport paid rich tribute to the Queen and reacted with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby and cycling. While others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence.

As a mark of respect, the second day of the third and deciding cricket Test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended.

Meanwhile, matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.

Before the start of the Europa Conference League match between West Ham United and FCSB on Thursday, fans sang a rousing rendition of "God Save the Queen". At Europa League games, a minute's silence was observed for the Queen. British teams and players wore black armbands.

The English Football League (EFL) cancelled two games, which were scheduled for Friday.

The EFL said, "A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend's scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning."

The Scottish Professional Football League postponed the Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022 ×

English Premier League (EPL) paid tribute to the Queen. On the official Twitter handle, it wrote: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

As per reports by the British media, the Premier League is likely to decide on the weekend's fixtures on Friday.

In cycling, the Tour of Britain called off Friday's sixth stage before also cancelling the weekend's remaining stages.

The Tour said in a statement, "She was truly an inspiration to people the world over ... no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."

In Rugby, Saracens' game against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup later on Thursday was postponed. Meanwhile, Scottish Rugby has suspended all domestic watches this weekend.

The British Horseracing Authority also suspended all events for two days.

