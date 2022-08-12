PUMA India heeds ex-West Indies pacer's call for support towards up-and-coming athletes

In an extremely wholesome turn of events, popular sports apparel brand PUMA vowed to support up-and-coming West Indian cricketers by providing cricketing equipment, including bats and pads, to them. This comes shortly after the national team's ex-pacer issued a call out to all former players, requesting them to help equip youngsters in the Caribbean.

Benjamin recorded an extremely fruitful stint while playing for the West Indies national team. He represented the country way back in the 80s and 90s, during which he scalped around 161 wickets. He featured in 85 ODIs and 21 test matches.

In a recent interaction with reporter Vimal Kumar, Benjamin sent a moving message to Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, asking for his support to equip aspiring cricketers in the Caribbean.

Whether Tendulkar responded to his request remains shrouded in mystery. He also thanked former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin for donating some equipment and helping his cause.

“Mr. Tendulkar if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up,” he said as he shared his contact details. “I would like to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment over. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that assistance. Stay in touch. Anyone else who wants to contribute, feel free.”

However, it seems like PUMA India noticed Benjamin's calls as they took to social media, declaring that his wishes had been heard and will soon be fulfilled. In a recent post on Twitter, PUMA expressed interest in 'padding the kids' up.

This is not the first time the German outfit has displayed its philanthropic spirit as they previously came to the Zimbabwe national team's aid, offering them a sponsorship deal after batsmen Ryan Burl posted pictures on social media of how the team was often forced to glue the soles of their worn-out shoes together after every series.