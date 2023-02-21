PSL live streaming QUE vs LAH: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars preview, playing XI, time & venue

PSL live streaming QUE vs LAH: PSL 2023 (Pakistan Super League) will see Quetta Gladiators locking horns with Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, February 21. The venue of the match is National Stadium, Karachi. Quetta will have to make a strong comeback since they lost their previous match against Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue less than 24 hours before. But there were also some positive takeaways. Their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a knock of 39 while Iftikhar Ahmed continued his strong performance with his first PSL half-century. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are also coming off a loss against Karachi Kings in their last match. They lost to Karachi on Sunday by 67 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of the Qalandars, would be hoping that Fakhar Zaman soon regains his form after being ejected for 15 in their most recent loss.

When will QUE vs LAH match start?

QUE vs LAH match will start at 7:30 PM IST or 7:00 PM PKT.

Where will QUE vs LAH match be played?

QUE vs LAH match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi

Where will QUE vs LAH match be live-streamed?

QUE vs LAH match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app in India.

Quetta vs Lahore PSL 2023 match details

The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars on February 21. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST or 7:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is National Stadium, Karachi. In India, the match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Quetta vs Lahore PSL 2023 live streaming details

In India, the live broadcast of the QUE vs LAH match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the QUE vs LAH match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the QUE vs LAH match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Quetta vs Lahore PSL 2023 predicted playing XI

Quetta playing XI: JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, S Ahmed(C), Umar Akmal, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain