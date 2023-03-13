PSL 2023 playoff schedule: Pakistan Super League playoff matches date, time, venue & live streaming details

PSL 2023 playoff schedule: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will enter the playoff stage on Wednesday, February 15 with the first qualifier match slated to be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The two teams finished the league stage of PSL at number 1 and 2 spots respectively. The team winning the match will directly qualify for PSL grand finale scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19.

Meanwhile, the losing side will get one more chance to reach the finals as it will lock horns with the winner of the first eliminator match. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the eliminator 1 match on Thursday, March 16. The winning side of the eliminator 1 match will meet the losing side of the qualifier match in the second eliminator match scheduled to be held on Friday, 17 March.

Finally, the grand finale of PSL 2023 will be played on Sunday, March 19 between the winning side of the qualifier 1 match and the eliminator 2 match.

PSL 2023 playoff complete schedule

Mar 15, Wed, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 16, Thu, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 17, Fri, TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Mar 19, Sun, TBC vs TBC, Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM (7:00 PM PKT)

Where to watch PSL 2023 playoff matches live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

In India, the live broadcast of the PSL 2023 playoff matches will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the matches live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the matches will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 2023 points table updated

After the completion of the league stage matches, Lahore Qalandars are dominating the PSL points table after having won 7 matches out of 10. They have 14 points in their account. Behind them are Multan Sultans, who sits on the number 2 spot after having won 6 matches out of 10. The third and fourth positions are occupied by Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi respectively. Here is the complete points table. When will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

Playoff matches of PSL 2023 will be played on March 15, 16 and 17.

Where will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

PSL 2023 playoff matches will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will PSL 2023 playoff matches be played?

PSL 2023 playoff matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST or 7:00 PM PKT.

Where will PSL 2023 playoff matches be live-streamed?