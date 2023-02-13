PSL 2023- MUL vs LAH: Squad details, pitch report, preview & prediction of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2023- MUL vs. LAH: Check the preview and prediction details for the first match of PSL between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Monday, 13 February.
PSL 2023- MUL vs. LAH: Multan Sultans (MUL) will face Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the first game of the Pakistan Super League on Monday, 13 February at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Both teams will be playing their first tournament match. In the PSL, the Sultans have won three of their last five meetings with the Qalandars.
Mohammad Rizwan, the tournament's captain, was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 546 runs in 11 innings. Shan Masood also contributed 478 runs, while Shahnawz Dahani took 17 wickets. In the player draught, they signed Josh Little and Tim David, but the latter will miss the first seven games.
The previous edition was won by Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, who defeated Multan Sultans in the final. They finished second in the group stage with six wins out of ten matches. Shaheen was the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 20 wickets from 13 innings after returning from injury.
PSL 2023- MUL vs. LAH: Match details
The first game of the PSL 2023 season will be played on 13 February at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan at 8:30 pm IST.
PSL 2023- MUL vs. LAH: Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans (MUL):
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil-Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Ihsanullah Janat, Abbas Afridi
Lahore Qalandars (LAH):
Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Rashid-Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
PSL 2023- MUL vs. LAH: Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.