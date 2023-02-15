PSL 2023 Live: When & Where to watch Pakistan Super League 2023, Check full schedule, PSL points table & score

PSL 2023 Live: Pakistan Super League 2023 kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony and an intense match on February 13, 2023. The second match of PSL 2023 is also over, with Peshawar Zalmi winning the game. Furthermore, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received more enthusiasm than expected in 2023. All six teams have capped and uncapped international players. The total number of matches in PSL 2023 is 34, as the tournament has a double-robin format. Thus, each team will face at least twice during the Pakistan Super League 2023. Pakistan Cricket Board has scheduled the final match on March 19.

Several broadcasters have collaborated with the PCB to telecast PSL 2023 live on their platforms. Fans can easily find local channels broadcasting PSL 2023 live in their regions.

Here, you can find all the details about Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) live streaming, the full schedule, the PSL points table, and much more.

PSL 2023 Live: How to Watch PSL 2023 Live on mobile or TV?

You can live stream the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Sony LIV App. You can watch PSL 2023 Live on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channel in India. In Pakistan, the PSL 2023 live is available on A Sports, PTV and Ten Sports.

PSL 2023 Live: Full Schedule

The PSL 2023, the eighth edition of the tournament, is receiving more enthusiasm than ever from fans. Here is the full schedule of the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches (IST).

February 13, Monday: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 8:30 PM, Multan (Lahore Qalandars won the match)

February 14, Tuesday: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM, Karachi (Peshawar Zalmi won the match)

February 15, Wednesday: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: 6:30 PM, Multan

February 16, Thursday: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 17, Friday: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 6:30 PM, Multan

February 18, Saturday: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 19, Sunday: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 2:30 PM, Multan

February 19, Sunday: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 20, Monday: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi , 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 21, Tuesday: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 22, Wednesday: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 6:30 PM, Multan

February 23, Thursday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 24, Friday: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi

February 25, Sunday: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, 2:30 PM, Karachi

February 26, Sunday: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM, Lahore

February 27, Monday: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 1, Wednesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 2, Thursday: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 3, Friday: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 4, Saturday: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 5, Sunday: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 6, Monday: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings , 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 7, Tuesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 2:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 7, Tuesday, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 8, Wednesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 9, Thursday: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 10, Friday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 11, Saturday: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 12, Sunday: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2:30 PM, Rawalpindi

March 12, Sunday: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 15, Wednesday: Qualifier -1st v 2nd, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 16, Thursday: Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 17, Friday: Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator, 7:30 PM, Lahore

March 19, Sunday: Final, 7:30 PM Lahore

PSL 2023 Live: PSL Points Table

As two matches of the Pakistan Super League are already over, the PSL points table 2023 is out now. On Wednesday, February 15, Multan Sultans will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at 06:30 PM IST. We have mentioned the PSL points table consisting of all details about the matches played, won, and lost.