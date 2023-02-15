PSL 2023 Live: When & Where to watch Pakistan Super League 2023, Check full schedule, PSL points table & score
PSL 2023 Live: The Pakistan Super League started with an opening ceremony on February 13. Since then, cricket fans have already witnessed two thrilling matches in the PSL 2023 tournament. You can catch all the details about PSL 2032 live here including the full schedule and points table.
PSL 2023 Live: Pakistan Super League 2023 kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony and an intense match on February 13, 2023. The second match of PSL 2023 is also over, with Peshawar Zalmi winning the game. Furthermore, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received more enthusiasm than expected in 2023. All six teams have capped and uncapped international players. The total number of matches in PSL 2023 is 34, as the tournament has a double-robin format. Thus, each team will face at least twice during the Pakistan Super League 2023. Pakistan Cricket Board has scheduled the final match on March 19.
Several broadcasters have collaborated with the PCB to telecast PSL 2023 live on their platforms. Fans can easily find local channels broadcasting PSL 2023 live in their regions.
Here, you can find all the details about Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) live streaming, the full schedule, the PSL points table, and much more.
PSL 2023 Live: How to Watch PSL 2023 Live on mobile or TV?
You can live stream the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Sony LIV App. You can watch PSL 2023 Live on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channel in India. In Pakistan, the PSL 2023 live is available on A Sports, PTV and Ten Sports.
PSL 2023 Live: Full Schedule
The PSL 2023, the eighth edition of the tournament, is receiving more enthusiasm than ever from fans. Here is the full schedule of the Pakistan Super League 2023 matches (IST).
- February 13, Monday: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 8:30 PM, Multan (Lahore Qalandars won the match)
- February 14, Tuesday: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM, Karachi (Peshawar Zalmi won the match)
- February 15, Wednesday: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: 6:30 PM, Multan
- February 16, Thursday: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 17, Friday: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 6:30 PM, Multan
- February 18, Saturday: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 19, Sunday: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 2:30 PM, Multan
- February 19, Sunday: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 20, Monday: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi , 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 21, Tuesday: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 22, Wednesday: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 6:30 PM, Multan
- February 23, Thursday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 24, Friday: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Karachi
- February 25, Sunday: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, 2:30 PM, Karachi
- February 26, Sunday: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- February 27, Monday: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 1, Wednesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 2, Thursday: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 3, Friday: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 4, Saturday: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 5, Sunday: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 6, Monday: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings , 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 7, Tuesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 2:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 7, Tuesday, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 8, Wednesday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 9, Thursday: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 10, Friday: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 11, Saturday: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 7:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 12, Sunday: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2:30 PM, Rawalpindi
- March 12, Sunday: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 15, Wednesday: Qualifier -1st v 2nd, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 16, Thursday: Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 17, Friday: Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator, 7:30 PM, Lahore
- March 19, Sunday: Final, 7:30 PM Lahore
PSL 2023 Live: PSL Points Table
As two matches of the Pakistan Super League are already over, the PSL points table 2023 is out now. On Wednesday, February 15, Multan Sultans will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at 06:30 PM IST. We have mentioned the PSL points table consisting of all details about the matches played, won, and lost.
|Pakistan Super League 2023- Points Table
|S. No.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.05
|2
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|3
|Multan Sultans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.1
|0
|4
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.1
|0
|5
|Quetta Gladiators
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Islamabad United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0