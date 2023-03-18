PSL 2023 final MUL vs LAH live streaming: When & where to watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match live

PSL 2023 final MUL vs LAH live streaming: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to conclude with the Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) competing in the final on March 18th at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to bring the final forward by a day to avoid potential bad weather and to ensure that there are two reserve days in case of any delays. This decision increases the possibility of a full match being played.

The Lahore Qalandars finished the league stage at the top of the table with seven wins out of ten, while the Multan Sultans came in second with six wins out of ten. The two teams have played each other twice in the league, with Lahore winning both games. However, the Sultans beat the Qalandars in the Qualifier, giving them a psychological edge going into the final.

The Multan Sultans, led by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, will be aiming for their second PSL title, while the Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, will be looking to win their first PSL championship. The Qalandars will take heart from their recent performance against Peshawar Zalmi, where they chased down a tricky total of 172 in the second Eliminator.

Where to watch PSL 2023 MUL vs LAH final live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

In India, the live broadcast of the PSL final 2023 MUL vs LAH match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the final MUL vs LAH match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars (MUL vs LAH) match details

The PSL final match is scheduled to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, March 18. The venue of the match is Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The livestream of the match will be available on SonyLIV app.

MUL vs LAH Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans playing XI (MUL)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah