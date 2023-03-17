PSL 2023: Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle's record following stunning 64 in Eliminator 1 vs Islamabad United

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam broke legendary Chris Gayle’s record during his yet-another match winning knock in PSL 2023. During the Eliminator 1 against Islamabad United, Babar scored a 39-ball 64 and became the fastest player to 9000 T20 runs in just 245 innings – four quicker than Gayle’s 249. Babar also became the 16th batter overall and only the second Pakistani after former captain Shoaib Malik to reach this milestone.

While Chris Gayle still tops the chart with most runs to his name in the T20 format – 14,562, Malik is second on the list with 12,528 runs.

Talking about the match, Babar’s Peshawar were asked to bat first, and they got off to a flying start, crossing 50 inside the first four overs. Coming off from a rest, Babar looked in fine touch and was well-accompanied by Saim Ayub – who recently earned his maiden call-up to the senior team for the Afghanistan T20Is.

The 28-year-old kept finding gaps at will and completed his fifth half century this season. He then fell to Islamabad captain Shadab Khan on 64, who returned with figures of two for 40 in four overs. Handy runs from Mohammad Haris in the middle overs saw them put up 183 for eight in the first innings.

Batting-heavy Islamabad United lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early inside the second over, but a 115-run stand between Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood helped them stay afloat in the crucial knockout game. Series of quick wickets had their backs against the wall, and even despite a 12-ball 26 from skipper Shadab, Islamabad fell short of the target by 12 runs.