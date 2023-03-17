Fans manhandle Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during a commercial event in Dubai - WATCH VIDEO

A group of fans manhandled veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan during a commercial event in Dubai recently. In a short clip that went viral on social media, people surrounding Shakib ill-treated him while he was getting escorted off the venue. Fans tried pushing him and caught him by his collar too as he almost tumbled down. Thankfully, he avoided any scare.

You can watch the video here –

Following the home series against England, Shakib flew to Dubai to inaugurate a gold jewelry shop owned by Arav Khan - a fugitive who is accused of murdering a police officer four years back. Arav allegedly killed an inspector of the Special Branch (SB) unit of the police, Mamun Emran Khan, and has been on a run since.

Harun-or-Rashid, the Additional commissioner (detective) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), is said to be surprised by Shakib’s move of going abroad and attending a commercial event of a fugitive and has revealed that Bangladesh’s Test and T20I captain will surely be questioned over the same.

“It is regrettable that even after being informed of this matter, Shakib attended the inaugural ceremony of the jewelry outlet. As a part of the investigation, Shakib Al Hasan might be quizzed," Harun-or-Rashid said as quoted in India Today.

Meanwhile, Shakib has often found himself in the middle of controversies. From kicking the wickets after the on-field umpire turned down his LBW appeal in a domestic match to slapping a fan with his cap during a promotional event in Chattogram recently, Shakib hasn’t left good taste among his fans for his behaviour.