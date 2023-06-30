ugc_banner

PSG coach Christophe Galtier in police custody for allegations over discrimination

Paris, FranceEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

PSG coach Christophe Galtier in police custody for allegations over discrimination Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to a report, Christophe Galtier and his son John Valovic-Galtier were taken into police custody at 8:45am on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination at Nice.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been taken into police custody on Friday, June 30 over allegations surrounding discrimination during his time in charge of Nice. This comes as a big blow for the French manager who led PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2022-23 season. Galtier is expected to be sacked by PSG soon with Luis Enrique being lined up as the successor, while the club is already negotiating transfer deals for the likes of Marco Asensio and Milan Skrinar.

According to French television channel RMC Sport, Galtier and his son John Valovic-Galtier were taken into police custody at 8:45am on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination at Nice.

More to Follow…

RELATED

Elon Musk’s big update ahead of his 'cage fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

'Can't mix entertainment with stupidity': Vaughan slams Eng batters for falling to Australia's short-ball ploy

Ex-India cricketer’s big take on KL Rahul: ‘He should play domestic cricket'