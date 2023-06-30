PSG coach Christophe Galtier in police custody for allegations over discrimination

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been taken into police custody on Friday, June 30 over allegations surrounding discrimination during his time in charge of Nice. This comes as a big blow for the French manager who led PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2022-23 season. Galtier is expected to be sacked by PSG soon with Luis Enrique being lined up as the successor, while the club is already negotiating transfer deals for the likes of Marco Asensio and Milan Skrinar.