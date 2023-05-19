Premier League: Phil Jones to part ways with Manchester United, set to end 12-year association with club

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is all set to part ways with the club after confirming his departure on Friday, May 19. Jones was signed in 2011 by then-legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and will leave the helm of the 20-time English champions after 12 years. The former Blackburn man won the Premier League title with United in 2013 and along with David de Gea was the club's longest-serving player. You'll always be a Red, @PhilJones4 ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2023 × Jones bids farewell "It's not a time to be sad. It's a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United.

"I can always say to my family and friends that not many people get to play for this club, to always be in its history and to be able to look back with such happy memories," the 31-year-old wrote.

The veteran star has been capped 27 times by England and has not featured for the club for over a year. Interestingly since the start of the 2019-2- season, he has played only 13 matches for the club and looked surplus to requirements under the management of Erik ten Hag.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played alongside," he said.

"I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. I've said before that I found it hard to even speak to my teammates because I was hurt that I couldn't help them.

"Sometimes, in life, things happen that we don't like, but we have to learn to accept it and be at peace in our minds that we did everything we could to overcome the challenges," the statement further read.

In 2011 then United manager Sir Alex suggested Jones would be the ideal replacement for aging Rio Ferdinand and was signed alongside Chris Smalling. David de Gea, another summer signing that year is still part of the roster but has enjoyed a more successful stint at the club.

While Jones could add another title to his cabinet with the FA Cup on June 3, however, he will have to make an appearance at Wembley Stadium to be eligible for it. As things stand, he has won the Premier League in 2013, Europa League, and League Cup in 2017 but was not eligible for the winner's medal in United's recent EFL Cup success, having not made an appearance in the competition.

Jones is yet to make a decision on his next club and could feature in the United's final home game against Fulham on May 28.

