Arsenal have successfully appealed against the red card shown to Myles Lewis-Skelly in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves, meaning the 18-year-old escapes a three-match ban.

The left-back was sent off in the first half at Molineux for tripping Matt Doherty as Wolves broke clear from an Arsenal corner.

Referee Michael Oliver was not asked to review the incident by the VAR much to the dismay of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arteta delighted with Premier League decision

"Obviously (I'm) really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us," Arteta told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Girona.

Former England captain Alan Shearer was one of a number of outspoken critics of the red card, describing it as "one of the worst decisions that I've seen in a long time".

The Football Association said in a statement: "An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension."

Lewis-Skelly, who has impressed in his breakthrough season with the Gunners' first team, is now free to face Manchester City and Leicester in the Premier League, either side of the second leg of Arsenal's League Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Despite playing for nearly half an hour a man down before Wolves' Joao Gomes was also sent off, Arsenal struck late through Riccardo Calafiori to remain six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

After the match, Oliver faced threats and abuse on social media, which were investigated by police.

"We have to try hard to eradicate (abuse) from the game," said Arteta.

"It certainly damages our sport, so let's get it out."

Arsenal are aiming to seal direct qualification to the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday at already-eliminated Girona.

Third in the table, Arteta's side are highly unlikely to miss out on a top eight spot.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League and last lifted a major trophy in 2020 when they won the FA Cup.

"We have been very close to big titles in the last few years but that's very difficult in football," added Arteta.

"Tomorrow we must earn our qualification."

