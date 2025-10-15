/Fabio Paratici back at Tottenham Hotspur as sporting director after ban

Tottenham on Wednesday announced the full-time return to the club of Fabio Paratici as part of a new leadership team.

The Italian has been named as joint sporting director, with Dane Johan Lange, who previously held that position at Aston Villa, taking on the same role.

Paratici had resigned from his position as managing director in April 2023 after a 30-month ban from football-related activity that he had received in Italy was extended worldwide following an investigation into allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

He was given a suspended prison sentence of 18 months last month after a plea bargain deal.

Under Italian law, plea bargaining does not involve a formal admission of guilt.

Paratici had been working as a consultant for Spurs but will now resume a full-time position, while Lange steps up from his post as technical director.

The club said in a statement: "Johan and Fabio's combined expertise will ensure that every decision, from player pathways and performance development to scouting and recruitment, is aligned and supports one overarching goal -- to build a winning, world-class men's team that endures."

Paratici said he was delighted to be back in a permanent role at the London club.

"I am convinced that, working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters," he said.

