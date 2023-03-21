Premier League: Crystal Palace reappoint Roy Hodgson as manager; succeeds Patrick Vieira until end of season

Crystal Palace have reappointed Roy Hodgson as their manager until the end of the season as they try to avoid relegation in the Premier League. Palace, currently sitting 12th in the Premier League are just three points above the relegation zone and parted ways with Patrick Vieira last week after a torrid start to 2023. However, Hodgson who was the man at the helm previously until 2021 will take charge of the side after the international break.

Hodgson delighted to return as manager

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team's fortunes around," Hodgson said in a club statement.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."

Hodgson was last seen in the Premier League with Watford where he was unable to avoid relegation with the Greater London side. The 75-year-old will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.

"We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy, can help fulfill the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league," Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

Palace’s tough start to 2023

The South London side has endured a tough start to 2023 while there are also the join-lowest scorers in the league. The Selhurst Park outfit has scored just 22 Premier League goals and will need a strong finish to the reason if they are to avoid playing in the second tier. Palace was promoted to the Premier League in 2013 after winning the playoff final and has since enjoyed a decade in the top division of English football.

Hodgson’s first assignment with Palace will come after the international break against fellow strugglers Leicester City. The 2016 champions are also caught in the dogfight to avoid the drop and will provide an intriguing start to Hodgson’s second tenure as manager of the side.

