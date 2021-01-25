Premier League: Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea on Monday officially sacked Frank Lampard as the manager of the club after a string of poor results. While Chelsea won their FA Cup 2020-21 match against Luton Town, the London club has been struggling to win matches consistently. Describing the call as "a very difficult decision", Chelsea thanked Lampard for his contribution as the head coach of the club while adding the recent performances have not met club's expectations.

Lampard, who had helped Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League 2019-20 season despite having a transfer ban, enjoyed a good start in the ongoing season but the performances have gone downward since December.

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich said that under the current circumstances, the hierarchy thought it is the best to change managers.

Chelsea went on to sign the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell among others, the club has failed to stitch a series of positive results recently. Chelsea, in the ongoing 2020-21 season, were off to a rollicking start but fell off the radar with players hitting off-form at the wrong time of the season.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021 ×

Full Statement from Chelsea on Frank Lampard's sacking:

This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration, it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

Roman Abramovich said,

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change manage

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.