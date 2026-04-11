/Premier League: Arsenal suffer setback in title race after Bournemouth defeat, Everton hold Brentford

Arsenal’s hopes of ending their Premier League title drought were hit with a major blow after they lost 1-2 at home to Bournemouth. Playing at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (April 11) in the early kick-off, the Gunners were undone on home turf after goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott. The defeat means that if Arsenal lose to Man City next week and Pep Guardiola’s men win all their remaining matches, including Sunday’s affair against Chelsea, they can lift the Premier League title on goal difference.

Arsenal suffer title dent

Viktor Gyokeres levelled before the break from the penalty spot, but a lack of creative spark in the final third was again Arsenal's undoing. It is their defensive record that has put Arteta's men in pole position for the title, but they were cut open with ease when Alex Scott finished off a fine team move for the winner on 74 minutes. The result was also huge in Bournemouth's charge towards the European places as they moved up to 10th on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run.

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What happened in other games?

Five English sides will qualify directly for next season's Champions League and both Brentford and Everton missed the chance to move level on points with fifth-placed Liverpool. Twice the Bees led through Igor Thiago, who took his tally for the season to 21 Premier League goals and was within one of Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

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Beto levelled midway through the first half for the visitors and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck in stoppage time to salvage a point. Brighton are also well in the mix for their first-ever taste of Champions League football. Mats Wieffer scored twice as the Seagulls beat relegation-bound Burnley 2-0. A fifth win in six games for Fabian Hurzeler's men takes them up to ninth and within three points of the top five.