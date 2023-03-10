Premier League: Arsenal, Man City face tough away trips in PL title race; Liverpool eye Top 4 berth

The Premier League (PL) title race could take a decisive twist this weekend as Arsenal and Manchester City face tough away trips. While Arsenal will face Fulham at Craven Cottage, their title rivals City will also be in London as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The weekend though will provide a big opportunity for Liverpool to claim a top four spot as they travel to Bournemouth.

Arsenal face Fulham

Mikel Arteta’s side will have fresh memories of their stunning PL win against Bournemouth last weekend as Reiss Nelson scored in the 97th minute to take all three points. However, they face Fulham who are enjoying a great revival in the PL after returning to the top division. West London outfit beat Chelsea in January and will look to add a spanner in the work for the Gunners. Marco Silva’s side also occupies a European spot and have already weaved away relegation fears.

Man City travel to Crystal Palace

Manchester City will have big days to come in their season and this week could prove decisive with bearings on PL and the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to Palace before they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek. Currently, only five points separate the Gunners and Man City and a win for Arsenal and a defeat for City could hand a real initiative for the North London side.

Liverpool eye top four spot

Jurgen Klopp’s side will also be in Champions League action on the weekend as they try to overturn a three-goal deposit. However, Liverpool’s eyes will be on the Champions League football for next season as they try to push for top four place. Their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last week saw them gain vital ground on the goal difference and could feature in the top four before Spurs host Nottingham Forrest later in the day.