Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday (May 19), ending a 22-year wait for the title after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola’s side needed a victory on the south coast to keep the title race alive, but despite a late strike from Erling Haaland, City failed to secure all three points. The result confirmed Arsenal as league champions after years of near misses under manager Mikel Arteta. After finishing runners-up in each of the previous three seasons, the Gunners finally secured the Premier League crown and ended a six-year wait for major silverware.

Arsenal had moved within touching distance of the title on Monday with a narrow 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley FC, opening a five-point gap over Manchester City. Arsenal, who have led the Premier League title race for much of the season, responded strongly after last month’s defeat to Manchester City by winning four consecutive league matches without conceding a goal.

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City, meanwhile, entered Monday’s clash under intense scrutiny following widespread reports that manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season after a decade in charge. Just 48 hours earlier, Guardiola had guided City to a domestic cup double after defeating Chelsea FC in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, securing the 20th trophy of his remarkable tenure. However, Guardiola will not add another Premier League title to his collection of six league crowns, with Sunday’s home match against Aston Villa FC at the Etihad Stadium expected to be his final game in charge.

Before the Bournemouth clash, Guardiola admitted fatigue could affect his side against a highly motivated AFC Bournemouth team still chasing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. As things stand, Bournemouth are set to qualify for the UEFA Europa League after guaranteeing at least a seventh-place finish. A sixth-place finish could still secure Champions League football if Aston Villa finish fifth and win Wednesday’s Europa League final.