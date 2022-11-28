Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will return to action in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition with their second game on Tuesday (November 29). After a 3-2 win over Ghana, the former Euro champions will take the field to continue their winning momentum but have a stronger opposition to face this time around in the form of Uruguay. Talking about the Luis Saurez-starrer Uruguay, they didn't have an impressive start, returning with a 0-0 stalemate versus South Korea in their opening clash in Qatar.

Thus, Portugal will start as favourites but Uruguay have enough firepower to counter Ronaldo & Co. In the 2018 edition, the Portuguese were shown the door in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the same opposition to crash out of the mega event in Russia. Will the script remain the same or Portugal will make it two wins in a row? Only time will tell. With the 37-year-old Ronaldo most likely playing his last World Cup, he will like to give his all and marshal his troops to the next round with a convincing win over Uruguay. Portugal have an edge at the moment but they will acknowledge that they weren't at their very best and were challenged quite a lot by Ghana in their tournament opener. Thus, an enthralling contest is surely on cards.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Portugal vs Uruguay match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Portugal vs Uruguay fixture, from Group H, will be held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (November 29).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?