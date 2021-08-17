PM Narendra Modi fulfils promise, has ice cream with badminton star PV Sindhu - see pics

It looks like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his promise of eating ice cream with badminton star PV Sindhu when he hosted some of the Indian athletes at his residence.

The two-time Olympic medallist was spotted with a bowl of ice cream when the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent went to PM Modi's official residence to have breakfast with him on Monday (August 16).

After Sindhu had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, her father PV Ramana spoke to ANI and apprised them of Sindhu's plans to eat ice cream with the Indian Prime Minister.

The reference to ice cream came in limelight, as on July 13th, PM Modi had interacted with PV Sindhu and her parents virtually over preparation for Tokyo Olympics and asked them about the shuttler's diet. He also asked whether Sindhu was allowed to have what she wanted to eat including her favourite ice cream.

When Sindhu said that she has to control her diet, keeping in mind the preparation, PM Modi promised that he would eat ice cream with the athlete after her competition concluded.

Now, in the pictures shared by Sindhu, she can be seen interacting with PM Modi with a bowl of ice cream in her hand.

In the caption, Sindhu wrote, "It was an absolute honour to have met with our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji. I’m so grateful for all the help he has given to all of us athletes. I’m so excited to have finally got the chance to talk over some ice cream and also to have gifted him my racket as a small token of appreciation."

See some of the pictures here:

Watch PM Modi's interaction with Sindhu and her parents:

Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents. pic.twitter.com/Hlapc8VJhp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021 ×

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was also there. He became India's first-ever gold medallist in track and field, leading India to its best-ever haul in the Olympics with seven medals — a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Indian Men's hockey team were also present.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

Well, Sindhu said that it's not just ice cream, she wishes to do a lot more. "Not just ice cream, I want to do a lot more. I want to spend time with my family. Maybe go on a holiday. And just relax for a while," said Sindhu in an exclusive chat with WION's Digvijay Singh Deo.

