Olympics: As PV Sindhu wins bronze for India, a look at her outstanding journey at Tokyo 2020

PV Sindhu made a ruling start to her Olympic mission, defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games in the women's singles group J match.
The 26-year-old Indian, seeded 6th, beat the 58th positioned Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in a cut sided opening match.
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi
PV Sindhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the event after beating Hong Kong's NY Cheung in a Group J match.
India's ace shuttler, who had won a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, defeated world No. 34 Cheung 21-9, 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group.
She slid into the knockout stage with a persuading triumph against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in her last Group J clash at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics: PV SindhU vs Mia Blichfeldt
Sindhu cruised into the women's singles quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game victory over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.
She finished a 21-15, 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.
Sindhu knew about Mia Blichfeldt's capacity to grab triumph from losing positions. She had discovered the most difficult way possible. However, not really settled there wouldn't be a subsequent time.
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
Sindhu booked herself a berth in the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after beating Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.
She defended splendidly and rode on her assault to outmaneuver the 4th seeded Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal.
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying
Sindhu's dreams of winning a gold medal at Olympics were dashed when she lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in semis. She lost to the world number one in straight games 18-21, 12-21.
With PV Sindhu's loss, India desire to win a gold in Women's Badminton disappeared.
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu beat China's eighth seed He Bingjiao in women's singles bronze award match with a 21-13, 21-15 win. This is Sindhu's second Olympics medal. She became the first Indian female Olympian to win two medals and second Indian Olympian with two medals after Wrestler Sushil Kumar.