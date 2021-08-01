Olympics: As PV Sindhu wins bronze for India, a look at her outstanding journey at Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi

PV Sindhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the event after beating Hong Kong's NY Cheung in a Group J match.

India's ace shuttler, who had won a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, defeated world No. 34 Cheung 21-9, 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group.

She slid into the knockout stage with a persuading triumph against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in her last Group J clash at the Tokyo Olympics.

(Photograph:AFP)