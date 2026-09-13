/‘Proud Moment for Indian Hockey’: PM Modi congratulates Junior Women’s team on Asia Cup win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Junior Women’s Hockey Team for winning the Junior Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday (Sep 13). India beat China 1-0 in a closely-fought final, with Sanika Chandrakant’s 17th-minute strike helping the defending champions retain the title. With this win, India completed a hattrick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles, and secured the country’s qualification for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

Hockey India (HI) announced prize money of ₹3 lakh for each player and ₹1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi wrote, "A proud moment for Indian hockey! Congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asia Cup with a superb unbeaten campaign. Their success reflects the talent and determination of the players. Best wishes to the entire team!"

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India and China began proceedings on a cagey note, with two finalists showing early signs of nervousness. Although China enjoyed greater possession and attempted to keep India down in the first quarter, the Indian women’s team remained calm and negotiated the opening phase without conceding.

The second quarter came and India scored a winner in the 17th minute, taking an early lead in this final. Sanika displayed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind a Chinese defender, positioning herself just five metres from the goal. Sanika got her stick to a long slap-push played into the Chinese circle and produced a deft deflection that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao to give India the lead.

Soon after, China’s best chance came through their only penalty corner, which was ruled out as the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard.

China’s renewed intent failed to provide them with an equaliser as India held the hosts to win the FIH Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2026.