/Ladakh Marathon: Nawang Tsering sets new 122-km silk route ultra record, Suraj Meena scripts history

Ladakh’s Nawang Tsering produced a record-breaking performance at the 13th Ladakh Marathon, winning the 122-km Silk Route Ultra in 12:12:18. The gruelling race began at started village in Nubra Valley at an altitude of approximately 10,700 feet, took runners up to 17,618 feet at Khardung La and eventually finished in Leh. Tsering completed the demanding course in just over 12 hours. Rajasthan’s Suraj Meena finished second in 12:35:00, setting a new record for the fastest non-Ladakhi runner in the race. Rigzin Gyurmeth finished third in 12:51:21.

In the women’s Silk Route Ultra, seasoned Ladakh Marathon runner Tenzin Dolma emerged victorious with a time of 14:26:29. Sufiya Sufi Runner finished second in 17:42:08, while Aditi Chaudhary took third place in 19:21:18. Tsering, a three-time Ladakh Full Marathon winner, has established himself as one of India’s leading high-altitude endurance runners. He has also competed internationally, including at the CCC HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2025.

Sufiya Sufi Runner, a five-time Guinness World Record holder who has run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, added another major endurance feat to her record-setting career with her second-place finish. In the 72-km Khardung La Challenge, Jigmet Stobdan won the men’s race in a record-breaking 6:00:03. Shabir Hussain finished second in 6:26:24, followed by Singay Angchok in 6:34:12. Disket Dolma topped the women’s field in 7:03:26. Jigmet Dolma finished second in 8:33:16, while Neha Devi secured third place in 8:56:15.

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Among the veteran runners, Pawan Dhaka won the men’s Silk Route Ultra in 16:10:17. Maik Becker finished second in 18:15:37, while Shivanand Dangwal was third in 18:30:22. Asha Singh was the only finisher in the women’s veteran category, completing the race in 21:15:45. In the veteran category of the Khardung La Challenge, Konrad Von Allmen won the men’s race in 7:44:09. Rajinder Singh Bharaj finished second in 10:19:45, followed by Shivendra Singh Bisht in 10:32:24. Pooja Varma won the women’s veteran race in 11:19:03. Rita Satich Patkar finished second in 12:26:58 and Richika Goyal third in 12:41:52.

Ladakh Marathon Ultras 2026: Full list of winners

Silk Route Ultra

Open Male

Nawang Tsering — 12:12:18 Suraj Meena — 12:35:00 Rigzin Gyurmeth — 12:51:21

Open Female

Tenzin Dolma — 14:26:29 Sufiya Sufi Runner — 17:42:08 Aditi Chaudhary — 19:21:18

Veteran Male

Pawan Dhaka — 16:10:17 Maik Becker — 18:15:37 Shivanand Dangwal — 18:30:22

Veteran Female

Asha Singh — 21:15:45

Khardung La Challenge

Open Male

Jigmet Stobdan — 6:00:03 Shabir Hussain — 6:26:24 Singay Angchok — 6:34:12

Open Female

Disket Dolma — 7:03:26 Jigmet Dolma — 8:33:16 Neha Devi — 8:56:15

Veteran Male

Konrad Von Allmen — 7:44:09 Rajinder Singh Bharaj — 10:19:45 Shivendra Singh Bisht — 10:32:24

Veteran Female