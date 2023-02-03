'Players are in check...': Ex-cricketer on likely appointment of Mickey Arthur as Pakistan's online coach

There is always plenty happening in Pakistan cricket. In late 2022, Ramiz Raja was sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman as Najam Sethi once again took over the post. Shahid Afridi acted as the interim chief selector before Haroon Rashid succeeded him. With Saqlain Mushtaq's tenure getting over as the head coach, there have been lots of talk regarding who will succeed the former spinner. While there were speculations of Justin Langer getting the role, the reports fizzled out sooner than later as Mickey Arthur's name started doing the rounds.

Arthur is currently serving a long-term deal with Derbyshire and isn't willing to end his County stint. Nonetheless, reportedly he was offered the role of Pakistan's head coach -- which he had served from 2016-2019 -- and is likely to become Pakistan's first online coach as PCB are keen to rehire him. Amid all this, a lot has been said and written about PCB looking set to reappoint Arthur in the Pakistan cricket setup. Sikander Bakht, Pakistan's former batter who represented the national side in 26 Tests, has joined the bandwagon and stated that Arthur might join as team director. In addition, he made a big claim over foreign coach's presence in Pakistan team setup.

'Do you think any of these can tell anything to Babar, Shadab, Shaheen?'

“I was with the Pakistan team as assistant coach from 2000-2003. The guy who was above me hadn't played a single ODI, but everyone listened to him. He was a South African, I don't remember his name. Once, I tried to tell something to one of the players but he interrupted me, saying ‘I’ve played 40 Tests, you've played 26. Let me handle it'. He actually said that. Do you think any of these can tell anything to Babar, Shadab, Shaheen? If someone comes up and tells them anything, they will…” Bakht said before he was interrupted by the anchors on Geo Super.

When one of the anchor interrupted and asked if there's a need for a person who ensures everyone listens to them, Bakht replied saying, "Foreign coach ke saath ye log (players) sahi rehte hain. Vo angrez rehta hai toh ye log uss se darte hain (These players are kept in check with foreign coaches. Because he's a foreigner, they are scared of him). You see, we had Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Mohammad Yousuf as coaches. But no one could handle the players,” concluded the former Pakistan cricketer.