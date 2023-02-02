'It is a slap....': Misbah reacts to Mickey Arthur's likely appointment as Pakistan's first online coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking a lot of big decisions in order to revive Pakistan cricket. Recently, reports came in that the PCB is set to rehire Mickey Arthur, the national side's former coach, as their first online coach. This led to a widespread criticism and former Pakistan captain-cum-coach Misbah-ul-Haq has also joined in and didn't mince his words while reacting to the likely appointment of Arthur into the Pakistani setup.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Misbah said, "It is a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach. It is a shame that the best ones do not want to come and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option."

In addition, Misbah lashed out at Pakistan's cricket system, and also several former cricketers, for using their YouTube channels for ratings. "I blame our own system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to be blamed ourselves that we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image. The present and former lot do not respect each other, with media and former players using their own YouTube channels for ratings, grossly hitting the credibility and value of our cricket which, as as result, gives an impression that we are not capable," the former right-handed batter added.